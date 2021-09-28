Deputy who was shot yesterday recovering from surgery, expected to be released from hospital tomorrow

The deputy in Whiteside County who was shot yesterday is now recovering after surgery, and is expected to be released from the hospital within the next 24 hours.

While the name of the deputy still has not been released, John Booker, sheriff of Whiteside County, said today his deputy is doing well.

“He’s doing well, he’s in recovery, in a lot of pain, but doing well,” Booker said.

This all started with a high speed chase yesterday morning where Whiteside County deputies were pursuing a vehicle with two suspects in it. Booker says the suspects were traveling well over 100 miles per hour, and the deputies terminated the chase. They later found out the suspects had crashed near a set of train tracks near the intersection of Hillside Road and Fulfs Road in Morrison, IL. Once the deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they saw the suspects had left their vehicle, and began searching for them. Shortly after was when the suspects shot the deputy.

“I’ve been in this profession 30 years … and hearing shots fired and then deputy down was a terrible radio traffic that I never want to go through again,” Booker said, recalling the moment he learned his deputy had been shot.

When the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook yesterday announcing the incident, they received an outpouring of support from people in the surrounding areas. The post currently has almost 1,000 likes, over 400 comments and nearly 600 shares. Booker said today the support means a lot to him and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Overwhelming on how caring and supportive the people in our county are, and all over the place, so it’s greatly appreciated,” Booker said.

For more updates on this story, including the release of the deputy’s name, stay tuned to Local 4 News and ourquadcities.com