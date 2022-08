On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by BNSF, who will supply more details at a later time. The railroad crossing at State Street will be closed for clean up until further notice.