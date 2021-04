This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

The Des Moines County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Memorial Auditorium in Burlington on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are reporting they have vaccines available to anyone, even if you live in Illinois, who would like to get one.

Individuals can register at the Des Moines County website or at this link. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Memorial Auditorium is located 200 North Front Street in Burlington.