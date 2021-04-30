DeShawn Tatum’s family holds peaceful protest

A rally from the family of the man killed by Rock Island Police almost a month ago happened Friday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.

DeShawn Tatum’s family then led a march through Rock Island. The family says they were doing it for justice for DeShawn.

The rally comes a couple of days after the Rock Island County State’s attorney determined police were justified to use deadly force. Video of the confrontation and shooting was released to the public Wednesday.

DeShawn Tatum’s family disagrees with the conclusion.

“We’re not done,” said Donalda McDuffy, DeShawn’s cousin. “We want justice. We will not accept the fact that she said in her words quote on quote she in her opinion is justified. It’s not justified. You can not justified you killed and shot somebody 8 times. You can not justify the warrant said shoot to kill him.”

She adds that this will be the first of many peaceful protests for her cousin.