Despite COVID, TaxSlayer Center ranks fifth in nation for ticket sales for arenas its size

The TaxSlayer Center is at 1201 River Drive, Moline, and will host the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Despite 2021’s COVID challenges, Moline’s TaxSlayer Center ranks No. 5 in the United States for concert ticket sales for arenas under 12,000 seats.

That’s according to Pollstar Magazine’s list of the top 200 arena venues for concert ticket sales in its year-end analysis report for 2021. The TaxSlayer Center sold 40,771 tickets for concerts that grossed $2,360,417 after re-opening in July 2021, in a year that was shortened due to the pandemic.

“Thank you to all our partners in the live entertainment industry for working with us as to provide entertainment for the Quad-City community as we emerged from a 16-month shutdown this past summer.” TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen said in a Tuesday release. “It’s great to see all the upgrades we completed during that downtime contributing to provide a safer experience for all our acts and guests as we work our way back to normalcy in the new year.”

Several exciting acts have already been announced for 2022, including:

o Harlem Globetrotters – Jan. 1

o Hoosier Arenacross Nationals – Jan. 21-22

o JoJo Siwa – Feb. 4

o Jeff Dunham – Feb. 26

o MVC Women’s basketball tournament – Mar. 10-13

o Tool – Mar. 17

o One Night of Queen – Mar. 19

o WWE – Mar. 20

o Korn – Mar. 25

o World’s Toughest Rodeo – April 2-3

o Frankie Valli – April 9

o Santana – April 15

o Chicago – April 19

o Monster Jam – April 23

o Matchbox 20 & Wallflowers – June 18

Worldwide, the Moline arena ranked 73rd among the top 200 arenas, according to Pollstar. The top 10 performers for 2021 were:

Bridgestone Arena , Nashville, TN; 336,227 tickets, $25,980,734 gross

, Nashville, TN; 336,227 tickets, $25,980,734 gross Madison Square Garden , New York, NY; 298,235, $38,454,270 gross

, New York, NY; 298,235, $38,454,270 gross Forum , Inglewood, CA; 277,781, $33,667,607 gross

, Inglewood, CA; 277,781, $33,667,607 gross MGM Grand Garden Arena , Las Vegas, NV; 247,839 tickets, $44,527,530 gross

, Las Vegas, NV; 247,839 tickets, $44,527,530 gross State Farm Arena , Atlanta, GA; 242,304 tickets, $23,932,650 gross

, Atlanta, GA; 242,304 tickets, $23,932,650 gross Golden 1 Center , Sacramento, CA; 207,002 tickets, $16,841,188 gross

, Sacramento, CA; 207,002 tickets, $16,841,188 gross Toyota Center , Houston, TX; 205,170 tickets, $24,818,850 gross

, Houston, TX; 205,170 tickets, $24,818,850 gross Spark Arena , Auckland, New Zealand; 199,770 tickets, $19,323,042 gross

, Auckland, New Zealand; 199,770 tickets, $19,323,042 gross Staples Center , Los Angeles, CA; 197,915 tickets, $15,328,464 gross

, Los Angeles, CA; 197,915 tickets, $15,328,464 gross American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX; 191,752 tickets, $22,023,716 gross

The TaxSlayer Center is also home to the SPHL’s Quad City Storm and the IFL’s Quad City Steamwheelers. For a full list of upcoming events, visit www.taxslayercenter.com.