Despite Iowa opening up, CASI will remain closed for now

Even though Governor Kim Reynolds has eased the restrictions on Iowa senior centers and adult day services, the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) has decided to remain closed until August 3.

The CASI Management Team and Board of Directors made the decision after evaluating the COVID-19 situation locally in the Quad Cities and their ability and comfort with reopening the facility. With the majority of their members and participants over the age of 65 and high risk for the infection, they thought it would be best to remain closed.

The extended closure will give the staff an opportunity to prepare for the facility to reopen in a safe and healthy manner for their members, staff, caregivers and guests.

The CASI’s Senior Advocacy team can still be contacted by leaving a message at (563) 386-7477 for non-emergency assistance.