Despite massive fire, neighbors hope to continue restoring historic homes

We spoke to neighbors in Davenport’s Gold Coast neighborhood after a fire burned down a home.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 716 West 5th Street around 4:10 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene of the vacant two-story building, heavy fire was found in the north end and on both floors of the building. Shortly after their arrival, the building collapsed from the fire.

A single family home next door received damage from the fire, and following collapse. Mid-American assisted crews with securing utilities to the house.

No injuries are being reported. The building is considered a total loss. The Fire Marshall is currently investigation the cause of the fire.

One neighbor tells Local 4, the loss of the home is disappointing.