Traditions are changing this year because of the pandemic, but local organizations are still finding ways to help during the holidays.

The same goes for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

Executive Director Jerry Jones joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us how they’ll continue to serve others over Thanksgiving.

To either volunteer or sign up to receive a meal, you can call the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 309-732-2999