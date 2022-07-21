Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. This $100 million program, which was announced in April, invests in attractions that boost the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.

Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. The project would complete the original 52-mile trail, connecting the Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids metropolitan areas entirely by nature trail.

The City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation were awarded $750,000 for improvements to the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, including the installation of a whitewater paddling course on the Maquoketa River, a championship-caliber disc golf course and ADA-accessible hiking trails.

The City of Colfax was awarded $400,000 for improvements to Quarry Springs Park, located off Interstate 80. Funding for the “Relax in Colfax” project will assist with creating a new 30-site RV campground, a modern shower house and bathrooms and an ADA-accessible dock.

IEDA began accepting applications on May 9 and will continue to review applications on a rolling basis through December 31, 2022, or until funding runs out. The first round of funding was announced in late June and included four awards that totaled $16.5 million. Applications are scored based on eligibility, completeness and the project’s ability to meet the program goal. Cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations can apply for Destination Iowa grants through four separate funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction and Creative Placemaking.

Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026. For more information on the Destination Iowa program, click here. Funding for the program is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.