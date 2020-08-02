Details in funeral home shooting released

Nuemonei Laster, 24, was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the fatal shooting that took place at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport on August 1, 2020.

The Davenport Police have released more details of the fatal shooting that took place at Weerts Funeral Home on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., several calls were made to 9-1-1 about a disturbance at the Weerts Funeral Home at 3625 Jersey Ridge Road in which a man was in the parking lot with a gun and another man had been shot. Callers also described the suspects vehicle as he left the scene.

A responding officer saw the vehicle and tried to stop it but the suspect sped off. The officer tried to chase after the suspect as he went through residential areas at high rate of speed, often 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, but soon lost sight of the vehicle after several blocks.

The shooting victim, identified as Jeremy Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but died from his wounds.

Related Content Shooting at funeral home in Davenport Video

Police were able to identify the suspect as Neumonei Laster, 24. Just before 2:00 p.m., police found him in the 800 block of 15th Street. but he ran. Laster was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Laster is charged with the following:

First degree murder

Felon in possession of a firearm

Eluding

Interference with official acts with a weapon

Laster is currently being held at the Scott County Jail on no bond.

The incident is still under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.