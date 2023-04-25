New details are emerging in the story of Gilberto Noel Cornejo, the 26-year-old from Moline who went missing and was found safe yesterday afternoon.

Gilberto Noel Cornejo (Moline Police Department)

Local 4 News received an emailed statement from Sherry Lopez, Noel’s mom, updating his condition and where he was found.

“Sorry this has taken so long. It’s been such a crazy 24 hours. Noel was found at a rest area off the interstate nearly 70 miles from home yesterday evening (4/24) at about 4 pm. No one knows exactly how he got there but it appears he may have traveled there by foot. A maintenance worker and employee let him use a phone to call me. He doesn’t remember very much.”

“He has a large laceration on his head, scrapes and bruises and was very jaundice and dehydrated. His bilirubin was higher than it’s ever been which apparently created toxicity in his blood stream, causing the confusion. As it was explained to me, the high bilirubin and liver’s inability to process at such a high level causes ammonia to be released into the blood stream, which can result in paranoia/temporary psychosis like Noel experienced. Noel was not under the influence of any drugs, and no other drugs were found in his system. He was cleared by Psychology and they are admitting him to the main floor but when I left at midnight last night he was still waiting for a bed as the hospital is very full.”

“We were never told this condition could cause an episode like this if elevated, but the understanding of his condition(s) has evolved over the last 20 years. It just goes to show it is so important to understand as much as possible about risks regarding health conditions & to keep an eye out for early warning signs. By the time I left last night to drive home, Noel was Noel again. He was very surprised to hear how many people were worried and cared for him. I’m sure when he has phone/internet access, he will check his messenger & social media platforms and be even more mind blown. I don’t think I’ve seen him eat so much in one sitting.”

“Noel is very happy to be alive but very upset the phone he had on him, the very phone we tried to activate, was tossed somewhere in Moline Illinois. We are hoping he may be able to remember where he last had it later if he retraces his steps. If you can share & post and keep a look out for it, I know it would mean so much to him. It is a blue iPhone 12 Pro Max, and it has a light blue/violet colored phone case on it. It contained every picture he had taken of his daughter since her birth and videos of his kids and it’s very upsetting to him that he lost it. If anyone could help in posting to sites for people to keep an eye out for his phone and return to the Moline PD, I know that would mean so much to him.”

“Thank you all for your love and prayers & support in helping our family find Noel. As a mother, I know I will never forget it, and I felt every one of those prayers. This community was amazing, and the Moline Police Department went above and beyond. Thank you Detective Michael Griffin Moline PD, SGT. Pickens and SGT. Harris-Howell and all the rest for your compassion and professionalism during this time. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude. THANK YOU!!!”

Cornejo had been visiting his father with his sister and his daughter on April 22 when he jumped out of the vehicle at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 34th Street in Moline near his mother’s home. No one was able to find or contact him until they received the phone call yesterday.

Anyone with information on Cornejo’s cell phone can contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401.