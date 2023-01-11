The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9.

Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on January 9 at about 11 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by Mallory E Nausner, age 18 of Freeport IL, had been driving in the westbound lane and was attempting to pass a 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer combination also traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 driven by Neil W Bruegger, age 26 of Ridott, IL. As Nausner and Bruegger attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s Chevy collided head on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by a 14-year-old boy from Galena. The Hyundai had two other occupants, identified as Domingo Lopez Marcos, age 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, age 23, both of Galena. The Hyundai then collided with the trailer attached to the 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor. The Hyundai stopped in the roadway and the Chevy slid into the ditch to the north. Nausner was able to escape her Chevy before it caught fire.

Both Domingo Lopez Marcos and Ambrocio Santiago Maton were pronounced dead at the scene. Nausner and the boy were transported from the scene to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Bruegger was not injured in the crash. This incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.