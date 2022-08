The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22.

Nathan Cantu

Nathan Cantu (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Failure To Appear Warrant $100,000

Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $500,000

Criminal Damage to Property $10,000

Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection $100,000

Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding $150,000

Rey Cantu

Rey Cantu (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $300,000

Felony Criminal Damage to Property $80,000

Felony Criminal Damage to Property $20,000

Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding $15,000

Theresa Cantu

Theresa Cantu (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Failure To Appear Warrant $20,000

Aggravated Battery in Public Place $60,000

Jacques Johnson

Jacques Johnson (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Aggravated Battery/Firearm $500,000

Aggravated Assault/ Firearm $300,000

Felony Criminal Damage to Property $30,000

Felony Criminal Damage to Property $20,000

No information on court dates for these individuals has been released.