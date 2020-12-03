Detectives: 3 children were in home with loaded gun, meth

After detectives found a loaded gun and methamphetamine in a home where children were on hand, a Davenport man was being held Thursday on felony charges.

Lucas McNulty-Snodgrass, 28, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and having no drug-tax stamp. He was being held on $250,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of East 29th Street, Davenport, for a drug investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

Detectives searched McNulty-Snodgrass’s home and found about 262.15 grams of meth, packaged to sell, along with working digital scales, packaging material and cutting agents, chemicals used to “cut” or dilute recreational drugs with something less expensive than the drug itself.

Detectives also seized several hundred fake prescription pain pills suspected of being fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat pain, and $5,824 in currency.

“Some of the methamphetamine located in the residence could have been accessed by the children who live at the residence,” detectives say. Three children were in the residence.

Detectives also found two guns, one of them loaded, in the living room accessible to anyone in the residence.

McNulty-Snodgrass cannot legally have guns because of a felony conviction from 2017.

He also did not have drug-tax stamps affected to the drugs.

Arraignment is set for Dec. 31 in Scott County Court.