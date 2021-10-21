Detectives arrest 19-year-old for criminal sexual assault of minor

A 19-year-old East Moline man faces a felony charge after detectives say he sexually assaulted a minor last year.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Moline Police began an investigation into a complaint of criminal sexual assault, which was alleged to have occurred that day in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue in Moline, Moline Police told Local 4 News.

Amari J. James was identified as the suspect in the incident.

After they investigated the complaint, Moline Detectives submitted their findings to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 12, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged James with criminal sexual assault, police say.

James, who was arrested Tuesday, is being held on a $20,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony in Illinois, with a sentence of four to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9 in Rock Island County Court. James has a public defender, court records say.