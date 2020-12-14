Detectives find gun, cocaine, meth in vehicle, hotel room

A 38-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Sunday after narcotics detectives found a loaded gun, cocaine and meth in a vehicle and hotel room.

Joshua Ennis faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

He was being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, the Davenport Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Casa Loma, 6014 Brady St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Detectives conducted a vehicle block on Ennis and a white GMC Envoy, and later executed a search on the Envoy and his hotel room. Detectives found:

In the Envoy:

A black Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun with six rounds in the magazine in Ennis’s jacket

14.6 grams of powder cocaine

14.3 grams of “cut”

A black digital scale with residue

In the hotel room:

Packaging material

0.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine

Multiple digital scales with crystal meth residue

.357 ammunition

Multiple crystal meth pipes

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ennis, a convicted felon from 2000, admitted he had the gun, the cocaine and meth.

He also admitted he participated in an unreported robbery, as well as being a victim in two separate “shots fired” incidents, one of which was reported to law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 22. In Scott County Court.