Detectives: Surveillance video shows suspect firing 4 rounds near bar

A 29-year-old Davenport man, arrested Monday on a warrant, has been named as a suspect in an August shooting near a Davenport bar.

Darnell Levy Sr. faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and reckless use of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

On Aug. 2, shortly before 11 p.m., Davenport police arrived at Jack’s Locust Street Tap, 331 E. Locust St., for a report of gunfire, the arrest affidavit says.

Detectives identified Levy via surveillance footage as a shooter involved in the incident.

The footage shows he fired four rounds from a pistol in an eastern direction. According to witnesses, Levy exchanged gunfire with another person who was in a vehicle.

Three 9 mm shell casings were found in the area where Levy fired the pistol.

Levy, who was released from Scott County Jail after he posted bond, has felony convictions from 2016 and 2018. He is set for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in Scott County Court.