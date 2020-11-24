Detectives: Suspect had loaded gun, meth in his car

A man whom detectives say had a loaded gun and meth in his car Monday afternoon is being held on a total $110,000 cash-only bond.

Donnie Robinson, 34, of Davenport, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and failure to have a drug-tax stamp, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving while barred.

The arrest affidavit says shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Davenport police were in the area of the 1900 block of West Seventh Street conducting surveillance when they saw a maroon 1992 BMW with an Iowa temporary registration sticker on the rear window.

Robinson was driving. Detectives ran a check on his license and found his status is barred until December 9, 2023.

Detectives, who knew Robinson is a convicted felon, also saw him in possession of what appeared to be a black firearm he removed from the right-side area his hip.

They followed him from the area to AutoZone, 1535 W. Locust St., where they saw him remove a suspected firearm from the right side of his person and place it in the front passenger area of the vehicle.

When detectives talked with Robinson, they found he had two holsters, one inside the waistband and one outside the waistband.

A search warrant was conducted on the car, where officers found a black Union Safe Co. safe with 43.6 grams of methamphetamine in two separate bags,73 pills of alprazolam (Xanax), a working digital scale with crystal methamphetamine residue. Packaging material was found on the back passenger seat.

A black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, loaded with one in the chamber, was in the glove compartment

Robinson had keys to the car that opened both the safe and the glove compartment.

Detectives saw Robinson with the safe in the 1900 block of West 7th Street before they encountered him at AutoZone.

He has a prior felony conviction for controlled substance violation/delivery of meth from July. He also did not have the appropriate tax stamp affixed.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Robinson admitted he owned the gun and everything in the safe as well as actively selling drugs.

Robinson, held Tuesday in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 11 a.m. Dec. 10.