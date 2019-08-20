Developer eyes old McLaughlin facility, asks East Moline for financing help

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A new business could be coming to East Moline’s riverfront, but the developer is asking for help from the city first.

Green Tree Holdings, LLC has plans to move its Green Current Technologies into part of the old McLaughlin Auto Body facility. Tonight East Moline city leaders took the first step by voting for a statement of support that could lead to a tax incentive for the business.

How much they plan to invest is still unknown.

Green Current Technologies recycles old plastic into new plastic. East Moline city administrator Doug Maxeiner said an odorless, chemical free process.

Maxeiner said he hopes the business will bring a second life to the space between The Bend and The Rust Belt.

“It’s a bit of an eye sore. We’d like to see that cleaned up,” Maxeiner said. “This developer has a history of doing that — of making very aesthetically pleasing products — and participating with the neighbors very well.”