DEVELOPING: Vote of no confidence taken against Muscatine County Jail Administrator

Members of the union representing Muscatine County Jail Staff have taken a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Jail Administrator Dean Naylor, and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Administration. Naylor was placed on administrative leave yesterday pending an internal investigation.

Teamsters Local 239, representing the Correction Officers of the Muscatine County Jail, say they’ve been made aware of “bigoted homophobic, and Islamophobic statements” made by Naylor. Earlier this month old YouTube videos posted by Naylor and a written article that is authored by Naylor resurfaced (a link to his posts are provided below) and were criticized for their controversial positions. The posts date back to 2013 with the latest post coming five years ago.

“Hatred and bigotry of this type will not be tolerated by Teamsters 238. The Muscatine County jailers deserve better leadership and are clear in their position that Captain Naylor’s statements are not representative of their beliefs or work ethics,” said a statement released by the union. “We believe this behavior reflects poorly on the Muscatine community, and if not corrected or acted upon reflects a morally complicit position of Sheriff C.J. Ryan.”

The union’s statement went on to call for Naylor to be removed from his position as Jail Administrator by Sheriff Ryan.

You can view Naylor’s YouTube Channel here.

You can view the piece that’s believe to be written by Naylor here.