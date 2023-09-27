DARI (the Development Association of Rock Island) is helping surrounding businesses in Rock Island to be able to thrive.

DARI says they are willing to help any potential business owner that wants to set up shop in Rock Island. Jack Fulscher, owner of Rites of Passage in Rock Island, received help directly from DARI. “I asked and I said what do I need to do, and then they started me through the process,” Fulscher said. “You know, I needed to get a business plan written, I needed to do this, do that, and get everything set up and ready.”

DARI helps with businesses who need a location, and helps to provide services to help smaller business get their foot in the door. “It might be a business who’s got their business plan done. They’re starting out and so we put them in an incubator to help them start,” Elizabeth Tallman, Vice President of the Development Association of Rock Island, said. “They might be in there a couple of years, and then get them into a storefront for an example. We did this with Brick and Motor Boutique for example.” DARI gave their old office space to Brick and Motor Boutique to use as their storefront.

Theo’s Java Café has also benefitted from the Development Association of Rock Island. “They just wanted to keep the doors open,” Stacey McIntosh, Program Manager of DARI, said. “But at the end of the day, talking to them, (I asked) who’s going to know the finances? How are you going to come up with these resources? We really dive in at where they are, and big picture to be successful.”

Just in 2022 alone, DARI says they had 13 new businesses open, 18 business ribbon cuttings and 89 business expansion projects. The private sector invested $65 million in the city towards business expansion and new businesses.