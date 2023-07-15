DeWitt Parks & Recreation will host the DeWitt Crossroads Triathlons presented by First Central State Bank, a news release says.

A youth triathlon for athletes ages 6-8 will be held Friday, July 21, at DeWitt Aquatic Center, 1000 14th St. This event will begin at 6 p.m. The sold-out event will feature each child swim, bike, and run age-appropriate distances. Age-group prizes will be awarded.

On Saturday, July 22, the adult triathlon will be held beginning at 8 a.m. This event begins at Lake Killdeer, where athletes will swim 500 yards, bicycle 15 miles before running 3.1 miles. Each triathlete will finish at Central DeWitt High School. The top three male and female finishers will each win prize money. Age-group prizes will be awarded.

The family-friendly fun events feature athletes from six states. The sold-out youth event will have 100 athletes competing. The adult triathlon will host about 200 athletes. Both events are led by a dedicated group of community volunteers.

The DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon was first held in 2003. Because of a leadership change, no event was held in 2015. DeWitt Parks & Recreation took over race management in 2016. No event was held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon was first held in 2018. No event was held in 2020 because of COVID-19. The year 2023 will be the fifth year DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon. This event has sold out every year offered, the release says.

Information about each event can be found on the Facebook page.