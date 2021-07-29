DeWitt is getting ready for RAGBRAI

RAGBRAI is making it’s way to DeWitt, the 7 day ride crosses through the state of Iowa.

This is the first time DeWitt will be hosting the riders over night.

They have not had the ride go through the city since 1994.

Tonya Rheingans is the owner of Sophie Luroo which opened it’s doors last year during the pandemic Rheingans said this ride will help many small businesses.

“It’s a very small town and this gives us a chance to put DeWitt on the map so everyone else can see what we have to offer too, we have so many cute buisnesses,” said Rheingans.

Molly Goettsch is one of the organizers and said they’re still in need of volunteers for Friday and Saturday.

“The biggest places we’re going to need volunteers are the campgrounds we have about 3 or 4 different around town that will need kinda people directing people where to do and that kind of thing,” said Goettsch.

The riders will leave DeWitt Saturday morning and make their way to Clinton.