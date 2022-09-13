DeWitt is set to kick off the fall season as it celebrates the 35th anniversary of Autumn Fest. Local bands, food trucks, and craft vendors will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m. on 6th Avenue and in Lincoln Park.

The festivities will begin on Friday evening in Lincoln Park with the Family Movie in the Park, “Encanto.” Bring lawn chairs for the family film. Attendees can have their photo taken with Mirabel, from “Encanto,” in the Hausbarn Museum.

Saturday’s event will begin at 4 p.m. with entertainment from the band 3 Day Rain onstage in Lincoln Park. Guests can enjoy a beverage garden, hay rack rides, face painting, balloon animals, and children’s activities including: a dunk tank, inflatable obstacle course and a pedal pull. Also on Saturday, there will be a sidewalk chalk contest with prices.

Take a stroll down 6th Avenue and view a display of classic, vintage, and muscle cars, a variety of food trucks, sales from local retailers, as well as craft and business vendors. After Autumn Fest concludes at 8 p.m., local local restaurants and establishments will have more live music, beer tasting, specials and sales.