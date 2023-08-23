A DeWitt man is out to prove age is nothing but a number.

At 87, Richard Walker has been named LeadingAge Iowa‘s Volunteer of the Year. Hosting a weekly bible study in the Fieldstone of DeWitt community campus, Walker also visits nearly every resident at Fieldstone each week, sometimes spending hours building relationships with residents.

The volunteer of the year said volunteers are still needed today. LeadingAge Iowa says Walker’s commitment to caring for others is inspired by his family legacy.