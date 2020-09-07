DeWitt man held in Scott County Jail on felony drug charges

A DeWitt man is being held in Scott County Jail Monday on felony drug-possession charges after he was found Sunday evening with methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Stuart Ronald DeMoss, 27, faces two charges of possession with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, and two charges of drug tax-stamp violations, all felonies.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Davenport police were called to the 400 block of East 9th Street after a report of a disturbance and a subject being held against her will, according to court documents.

DeMoss had about 79.15 grams (.17 pounds) of methamphetamine in a bag along with a working black digital scale with meth on its tray.

Police also found numerous empty small bags of different sizes, as well as a ledger, which had names and values next to the listed names.

DeMoss, who is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in Scott County Court.