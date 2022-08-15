A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County.

On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.

Based on preliminary investigations, a vehicle travelling southbound on 310th Avenue failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle left the road, entered the southeast ditch, and struck an embankment where it came to rest.

The identity of the deceased is Garrett D. Kaczinski, 34, of DeWitt, the sheriff’s release said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, DeWitt Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.