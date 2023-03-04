Keep Iowa Beautiful has announced the winners – including a photographer from DeWitt – of the 13th Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest aimed at raising awareness of Iowa’s natural and environmental beauty. KIB wants to learn what resonates with Iowans based on the photographs they share through this annual photography contest, a news release says.
“The annual photo contest gives local photographers a chance to help visually tell Iowa’s story,” said Andy Frantz, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director. “We were thrilled with the quality and competitiveness of this year’s photos. Not only does this contest showcase Iowa’s beauty, but it also highlights the wealth of local talent we have across the state.”
More than 600 photos were entered in five categories that encapsulate the beauty and spirit of Iowa. Winners of first, second and third places won $100, $75, and $50 respectively in each category. To see all of the winning photos visit here.
The winners in the five categories are:
Iowa Landscape
1st Place: “Early Morning Fog”, Drue Powers of Red Oak
2nd Place: “Frosty Farmstead”, Brian Gibbs of Elkader
3rd Place: “Farms and rolling hills of Western Iowa”, Todd Cogdill of Ankeny
Honorable Mention: “A Rural Farmland Sunrise”, Arthur Davis of Bay Minette
Iowa Water
1st Place: “Malanaphy Springs”, Dave Austin of Ankeny
2nd Place: “Sunrise Through the Trees”, William Beardsley of Estherville
3rd Place: “Cedar River”, Mark Gromko of Iowa City
Honorable Mention: “River Rally Refection,” Scott Hoag of DeWitt
Iowa Cities
1st Place: “Elkader Iowa at Sunrise From Lovers Leap Park”, Brian Gibbs of Elkader
2nd Place: “City of Dubuque in fall from Mississippi River Dock”, Janet Abrahamson of Centerville
3rd Place: “Shattering Silence and the beautiful Des Moines skyline”, Adam McHenry of Windsor Heights
Honorable Mention: “Iowa State Capitol”, Steve Dunn of Des Moines
Iowans in Action
1st Place: “Solo Harvest”, Anji Bennett of Lake View
2nd Place: “Fishermen at Dusk”, William Beardsley of Estherville
3rd Place: “Old Glory at Sunrise on Ragbrai”, Brian Gibbs of Elkader
Honorable Mention: “Color the Wind Kite Festival”, Mark Iwig of Johnston
Iowa Wildlife
1st Place: “The Squad”, Jesse Streinz of West Branch
2nd Place: “Young Buck in the Sunset”, Benjamin Neff of Beaman
3rd Place: “Bison”, Silas Hanneman of Altoona
Honorable Mention: “Canvasback Eruption”, William Beardsley of Estherville
Additionally, Keep Iowa Beautiful is proud to announce the winners of the Robert D. Ray Best of Show contest and the Social Media Favorite award.
The Robert D. Ray Best of Show winners:
First Place: “The Squad”, Jesse Streinz of Iowa City
Second Place: “Early Morning Fog”, Drue Powers of Red Oak
Third Place: “Elkader Iowa at Sunrise From Lovers Leap Park”, Brian Gibbs of Elkader
Social Media Favorite winner:
“Elkader Iowa at Sunrise From Lovers Leap Park”, Brian Gibbs of Elkader
See all the winning photos here.