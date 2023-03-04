Keep Iowa Beautiful has announced the winners – including a photographer from DeWitt – of the 13th Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest aimed at raising awareness of Iowa’s natural and environmental beauty. KIB wants to learn what resonates with Iowans based on the photographs they share through this annual photography contest, a news release says.



“The annual photo contest gives local photographers a chance to help visually tell Iowa’s story,” said Andy Frantz, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director. “We were thrilled with the quality and competitiveness of this year’s photos. Not only does this contest showcase Iowa’s beauty, but it also highlights the wealth of local talent we have across the state.”

“River Rally Refection” by Scott Hoag, DeWitt

More than 600 photos were entered in five categories that encapsulate the beauty and spirit of Iowa. Winners of first, second and third places won $100, $75, and $50 respectively in each category. To see all of the winning photos visit here.