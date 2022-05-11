Inflation isn’t only hitting you at the stores. A project to expand a volunteer fire department recently got a lot more expensive.

The need to expand DeWitt’s volunteer Fire Department is clear — the city’s population grew by 10 percent in the last Census.

At the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, space is an issue while the community around the volunteer department keeps growing.

“We continue to grow both in residential and commercial aspects,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steven Lindner. “We have some nice additions coming to our community in the upcoming year, so it does make sense to keep the fire department growing.”

The expansion (which ballooned in cost from $3.5 million to $5 million) will add more space for meetings, and training.

“It’ll facilitate a large meeting room where we can have a large group of people for a normal meeting, and we also will have a couple additional offices that we don’t currently have,” Fire Chief Scott Besst said. “As well as on the second level, we will have an area for training . We’ll have room for a fitness center or some workout type of equipment upstairs.”

It’ll also help if there’s a natural disaster.

“We’ll be able to be a central location if there is a disaster of county significance — we can house several different agencies and have one meeting area for all those agencies,” said Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Herington.

Originally the expansion was going to cost around $3.5 million, but due to inflation, the expansion will cost $5 million.

“The problem we find with the cost of the building is inflation generally, that the cost of labor — trying to find enough contractors,” Lindner said. “And supply chain issues, the cost of products going up — all of that has made an impact.”

Construction on the expansion is set to start in 8 to 10 weeks.