DeWitt’s Great Pumpkin Festival

The 5th annual DeWitt Great Pumpkin Festival had pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on display.

There was pumpkin-themed games for the kids, a pet costume parade and a baking contest.

“It’s just a great time to get together and just see the community come together for such a fun event, it’s great to see,” said Morgan Hines, 2019 Clinton County Fair Queen.

Buttercream Dream Cupcake Creations, a local shop, set up a table for the first time this year.

“DeWitt’s a really great community and we have a lot of really great fun activities that are local and everybody gets to participate in so it’s been really fun,” said Megan Smith, the owner.

While other vendors, like Make It Yours Upcycle Center, look forward to this every year.

“This has become a thing that we do at Autumn Fest and at the Great Pumpkin Fest every year,” said Ann Lenth.

No matter if you’re new or old to the festival, it’s a tradition that brings smiles to plenty of people’s faces.

“I think it’s just a really great event to bring the families out and downtown DeWitt is a great place,” said Sara Kutzli, with Scribbles & Scraps. “There’s lots of really great shopping and things to do in downtown DeWitt.”