DHS is now accepting first-time DACA applications and Dreamers from the QC are applying

A New York federal judge ordered the Trump Administration to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Friday.



It’s estimated hundreds of thousands have benefited from DACA including local dreamers.



Andrea is a Dreamer from East Moline who came to the country when she was 3-year-old. Now she will get to apply for DACA.



“I was the happiest person in the world it’s such a great opportunity that they’re opening this again because it’s a door full of opportunity,” said Andrea.



Dolores Tapia is an immigration attorney who’s been working closely with Dreamers from the Quad Cities.



Approximately 653,000 Dreamers are currently protected under DACA and now those numbers will be rising.



“They estimate 200,000 to 250,000 people might qualify as new applicants for DACA,” said Tapia.

David Millage is the chair of the Scott County Repulican Party, he feels the program is unconstitutional but would like to see something done for Dreamers.

“This got out of hand nobody wants in many cases children who have been here for years deported but lets do the legislature do their job,” said Millage.

Andrea is already working on her application and has big plans for the future.

“I’m in college right now so I have to try hardest and harder than any other student so I can make a living one day and just be happy with my life,” said Andrea.

The states with the largest DACA populations are Illinois, California, Texas, New York and Florida.