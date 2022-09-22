Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on Fifth are hosting the Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party on Saturday, October 22 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Vibrant Center parking lot immediately following the Día de los Muertos Parade in Moline. Admission is free to the public and will include local food trucks, retail vendors, a beer garden and music from Chicago’s Tamborazo Chanillos.

“We have been working with Mercado on Fifth for the past eight months to create this event, followed by a concert in the arena featuring Luis Coronel at 7p.m.,” says Vibrant Arena Executive Director Scott Mullen. “It will be a day of food, fun and music celebrating our community’s Hispanic culture.”

Participating food trucks include Cocina Verde, Raulito Tacos, Tacos al Vapor, Restaurante el Mariachi, Rob’s Smokin J’s, Tamales for Hope, Mi Chelita and Miguel’s Street Tacos. Retail vendors participating include Adolfo’s Imports, Yaya’s Boutique, Rosarios, Michelle’s Mobile Fashion Boutique and La Luz.

“It is extremely exciting to be in partnership with Vibrant Arena and that together, we will be able to enhance our Día de los Muertos celebrations,” says Mercado on Fifth Executive Director Anamaria Rocha. “We worked very hard to create this unique experience for our vendors as well as the Latino community.”