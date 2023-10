Families gathered for the Día de los Muertos Parade in Moline October 28.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a cultural celebration for remembrance of friends and family who have passed away. The event kicked off with a preparty at Mercado on Fifth, with the parade following after. Attendees enjoyed marching bands, Día de los Muertos-themed floats, horses and more.

After the parade, guests were able to enjoy an afterparty.