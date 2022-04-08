The Iowa 80 Truckstop announced Friday that Diamond Rio will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15th at this year’s 43rd-annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

“You won’t want to miss the amazing performance from Grammy Award winning group Diamond Rio. With their 22 Top 10 singles and multiple platinum and gold albums, they will have the crowd dancing all evening,” says Heather DeBaillie, Vice President, Marketing. “The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is an iconic summer event, and we look forward to celebrating America’s truckers and the hard work they do to keep this country rolling.”

Join this year’s Jamboree and experience the Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display; Iowa pork chop cookout; vendor exhibits, Trucker Olympics; two fireworks displays, a 100th birthday party for Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1922 Walter Sno-Fighter and plenty of fun for the whole family, according to an event release.

Admission and parking are free and the concerts are free. Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

The 43rd Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree, will be held July 14-16, 2022, at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa. Check out www.truckersjamboree.com for the most up to date event information.