Diamond Vogel, Keep Iowa Beautiful announce Paint Iowa Beautiful grant awards

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful have announced the grant awards to several organizations in the Quad-City region for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa, a news release says.

“Gov. Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 132 community projects in Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, vice president, marketing, of the Iowa based company. “The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live.”

“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live,” said Kevin Techau, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities.”

In addition to paint projects, join more than 90 communities participating in the Keep Iowa Beautiful Pick Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams. To participate, registration is required at https://www.research.net/r/PickUpIowa_2021_SignUp Registered participant groups are eligible for a limited supply of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves donated by Keep Iowa Beautiful.

In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded more than 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.

2021 Paint Awards

Burlington: Art Center, exterior brick wall

Carroll County: Carroll County 4-H, various public areas for Carroll County

Columbus Junction: City of Columbus Junction, intersections/walkways

Davenport: Dress for Success, building exterior

DeWitt: Concerned Citizens, walls of food pantry and thrift stor

Fulton: Fulton Community Church, church exterio

Long Grove: Long Grove Civic League, main rental area and kitche

Maquoketa: Jackson County Agricultural District, new office

Maquoketa: Maquoketa Historic Preservation, light posts in historic district on Pleasant Stree

Muscatine: City of Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission, retaining walls, part of the expanded trails project that connects parks

Wapello;: Louisa County 4-H livestock buildings and fencing

West Liberty: West Liberty Heritage Foundation, top gables, eves and doors of the 1897 Rock Island Depot.

About Diamond Vogel

Diamond Vogel is an Iowa-based, family-owned company started in 1926 by Andrew Vogel. It serves 13 states with seven manufacturing facilities and 53 service center outlets providing architectural finishes, industrial and original equipment finishes and home decorating products. For more information, visit www.diamondvogel.com

About Keep Iowa Beautiful

Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Gov. Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti, becoming the 23rd State Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a non-profit charitable organization working with residents, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of the state of Iowa. For more information, visit www.keepiowabeautiful.com