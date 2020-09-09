Diaper drive helps families out during the pandemic

Hiney Heroes of the Quad Cities and the Rock Island County Health Department helped families with an expensive item during the pandemic.

They teamed up on Wednesday for a diaper distribution at the Health Department.

Each family received 50 diapers.

This is helpful, since, according to Hiney Heroes, disposable diapers cost families $70 to $80 per month per baby.

“I think diaper need is something people don’t talk about, you don’t really know it exists unless you’re experiencing it, so I think us holding these events really has brought light the problem in the Quad Cities,” says Karree Fah, the diaper drive organizer.

Hiney Heroes is planning the next diaper drive in Scott County, but a date has not yet been set. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

To help out by donating diapers or funds, visit the Hiney Heroes website or the Loving Bottoms website.