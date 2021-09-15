Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice accepting grant applications

The Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice is accepting applications for its annual grant period.

Applications will be accepted now through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Applicants can apply for the grant by downloading materials here or on the Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice Facebook page.

Applicants can also email the endowment to request application materials.

Once received, a grant selection committee will evaluate all applications and make their decision no later than Monday, Nov. 15.

Recipients will be notified, and the grant will be awarded in December.

About the Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice

Administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation and managed by Progressive Action for the Common Good, the Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice was established in 2013 to carry on the life work of Richard E. Fallow.

Fallow fought for labor rights, economic justice, environmental sustainability, democracy and human rights.

Each year, the endowment issues a grant in one of these categories.

Criteria for grant applicants

Their work must serve the Quad Cities and immediate surrounding areas.

It must be an organization and not an individual.

It must fit under one of the three categories of serving labor/economic justice, environmental sustainability and democracy/human rights.

With some exceptions, the organization has to be locally chartered and not part of a national organization with access to resources not available to smaller, local organizations.

The grant will not be available to partisan organizations.

Past grant recipients