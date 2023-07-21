Renovations to Dick’s House of Sport on Elmore Avenue in Davenport are complete, and the company showed them off Friday with a grand reopening.

It’s one of only six stores like this the company has across the country.

Local 4 News got a look inside while shoppers waited in line Friday morning before the ribbon cutting. The store lets customers try different activities, including golf simulators and a climbing wall, for a hands-on experience.

There’s also an area to test baseball bats and other outdoor equipment like soccer balls.

Also on Friday, the company gave $75,000 to the Quad Cities Youth Sports Foundation in celebration of Dick’s 75th anniversary.