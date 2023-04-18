UPDATE: The Rock Island Arsenal has closed the Government Bridge to vehicular traffic while Rock Island Arsenal Public Works assesses and repairs damages incurred because a bridge fragment of the former I-74 Bridge hit it during transport for recycling, according to a news release.

It is too early to know the duration of the closure. Updates will be forthcoming to the Quad Cities community as they become available, the release says.

There is no impact to rail, pedestrian, or river navigation during this Government Bridge closure.

Fort Armstrong Avenue at the west end of Arsenal Island is closed to Iowa-bound vehicular traffic. The Fort Armstrong Block House and Gathering Point overlook areas will remain open to pedestrian visitors and tourists.

EARLIER: Things got interesting around the Arsenal Bridge in Davenport this afternoon!

(Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com) (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

A large piece of the old I-74 bridge somehow fell off a truck and landed in the westbound lane of River Drive, under the Arsenal Bridge. The Davenport Police Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Safety and Emergency personnel responded to evaluate the situation.

Heavy equipment was called in to remove the piece to allow traffic to move freely before the start of afternoon rush hour.