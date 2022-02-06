In observance of Heart Health Month, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on heart health and adopting heart healthy behaviors throughout February. The dietitian team will host educational events, including virtual cooking and nutrition classes, as well as free, in-person cholesterol screenings at select locations.

February is also Black History Month and this year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness”. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), African-American individuals are 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white individuals. Hy-Vee is committed to supporting racial unity and equality across our eight Midwestern states and continues to work with our racial unity and equality partners to address inequalities in healthcare. The relevant and convenient events and classes outlined below were created with all Hy-Vee customers in mind.

Free “Meet Your Metrics” screenings (in person)

Know your numbers this month with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Hy-Vee dietitians will provide 1,000 cholesterol screenings across all eight states in select locations. Receive your results on the spot and learn how your Hy-Vee dietitian can assist you in improving your results. Screening appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Sponsors are Cardiotabs, Plus it Up!, Kevin’s Natural Foods, Bolthouse Farms, and Wonderful Pistachios.

Wellness Wednesday classes with Hy-Vee dietitians (virtual)

New complimentary virtual Wellness Wednesday classes are offered every Wednesday from noon-12:30 p.m. in February. Each week, dietitians will cover nutrition topics including heart-healthy hummus, heart-healthy cooking oils, smoothie boosters and dietitian-approved desserts. Each class will include a simple and delicious recipe demonstration, and requires advance registration.

Freezer Meal Workshops (virtual)

Dietitians will host virtual freezer meal workshop classes. Register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include meal prep tips and product recommendations to help you reach your health goals.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location.