Different agencies reached out to people in Clinton with a Drive-Thru Resource Fair

Different agencies and organizations in Clinton reached out to people in the community Thursday in a safe way.

About a dozen different groups took part in a drive-thru fair, including Parent Pals, Family Resources and Prevent Child Abuse in Clinton County.

“Just to help people know that we’re still there, and we still want to help them,” says Alicia Cheek, Health Educator for Women’s Health Services.

People who came out were able to receive information about the different agencies and the services they offer, all while staying in their cars.

Andrea Query, Parent Pals Coordinator, says, “It’s very difficult to meet our clients, and it’s very difficult to work from home and meet people. They don’t really come to my house if they need help. So, I wanted to be able to get to them, and this is a way of reaching out and trying to reach as many families as we can and help them meet their needs.”

Cheek says it’s a great opportunity to educate residents on new programs that agencies have launched, like the C.A.P.E. Program.

“Which is the Community Adolescent Parenting Enrichment Program, and today is launching that, so it’s to help teens that are parenting at 13 all the way to 19, connecting them with resources in the community to help them soar,” she says.

Query says, “We’re trying to meet as many people and support as many people in all the outreaching communities as we possibly can because we want the community to know we support them.”

There will be another Drive-Thru Resource Fair in Maquoketa on June 25 from 6 to 8p.m. at the YMCA.