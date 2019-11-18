1  of  2
Different nonprofit organizations host a dinner to feed hundreds of homeless

On Sunday different nonprofit organizations came together to host a dinner for the homeless who live in the Quad Cities.

Organizers fed nearly 300 people who like in the area.

Dinner was held at King’s Harvest Ministries in Davenport. Guests were able to enjoy a warm meal and guests also received gift bags.

The City of Davenport also donated $1,300 to pay for meals.
Co-Founder Street Friends of the Quad Cities Dwain Womack said he was overwhelmed with the help they received.

“I would like to say thank you so much for your generosity, from everybody that donated food, donated money for the event and came out to help serve,” said Womack.

Organizers say their goal is to make this dinner an annual event.

