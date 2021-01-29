Digital push for Girl Scout cookie season

It’s the time of the year many of us are eagerly waiting for — Girl Scout Cookie season. And the pandemic isn’t stopping you from getting your hands on the cookies, but sales will look different.

Girls can make their own websites people can order from and there are also contactless payment options.

There will also be drive-thru cookie spots where people get cookies. There will still be booths around the area, just with less troop members to help with social distancing.

To find a booth in your area, you can search the Girl Scout website.

February 1 is the official kick off of cookie season and it runs through March 14.

People ordering cookies online also can donate them to people in the military or essential workers. It’s part of the Care to Share program.

More information can be found on their website.