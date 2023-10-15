Henry Dinkins, who received two consecutive life sentences without parole on Wednesday in Scott County Court, filed an appeal later that same day, according to court records.

A document filed Wednesday by Dinkins’ attorney Chad R. Frese appeals the verdict of guilty, judgment entry and sentencing order “and all adverse rulings of any pretrial motions herein entered by the Honorable Henry W. Latham II,” the appeal document says.

Judge Henry Latham, who earlier delivered a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, read the sentence to a crowded courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Dinkins (L) and Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese during Dinkins’ bench trial before Judge Henry Latham. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Court records show that, on Thursday, Judge Henry Latham allowed Frese and Joel Walker to withdraw as Dinkins’ attorneys “because the case has concluded and a notice of appeal has been filed.”

Latham further ordered “that the Iowa State Appellate Public Defender’s Office is hereby

appointed to represent (Dinkins) as Defendant remains indigent,” court documents say.

Breasia Terrell

Dinkins, 51, was convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing in 2020. Her remains were found near a pond in DeWitt in 2021. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.