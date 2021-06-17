Dinkins pleads not guilty in Breasia Terrell’s death

The 48-year-old suspect in the death of a missing Davenport girl has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Henry Dinkins, who continues to remain in custody in Clinton County Jail for Scott County proceedings, is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on or about July 10, 2020.

Dinkins pleaded not guilty in court documents filed Wednesday.

Documents say Dinkins is accused of confining or removing Breasia “without authority or consent, or by deception, with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in so doing caused her death.”

Breasia Terrell

A lengthy list of witnesses includes Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, who has a son with Dinkins.

Additional witnesses include FBI agents, Davenport police officers and an Iowa State medical examiner. Judge Henry Latham will preside over the trial.

Breasia was last seen July 9 or 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22 near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31.

Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in May.