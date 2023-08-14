The son of the suspect in the 2020 death of Breasia Terrell took the witness stand again this morning.

The witness, identified only as “D.L.,” initially testified late last week and questioning from prosecutors and defense attorneys began this morning.

D.L. says in response to questions from the prosecution, said that after Dinkins returned to the apartment, he and Dinkins “went on a dirt road” and D.L. fell asleep. Dinkins’ Impala stopped and D.L. said Dinkins got out of the car and he saw him pour bleach.

Dinkins bought the bleach at Walmart, D.L. said. When asked whether he and Dinkins went to Walmart, he answered “I think so. I had to sit in the car,” D.L. said. When Dinkins went into Walmart, D.L. said he put Dinkins’ phone battery back in the phone and played a game. He said Dinkins had bleach when he got back in the car at Walmart and Dinkins put the bleach in the trunk.

D.L. said they went to a dirt road after Walmart and Dinkins poured the bleach “by some bushes.” He said Dinkins put the bleach back in the car and they went back to the dirt ride. D.L. testified that when he asked where they were, Dinkins said, “we’re riding.” At one point Dinkins took a bloody knife from the trunk of the car and wiped it with bleach, D.L. testified, then Dinkins put the knife in his RV.

When asked by prosecutors if he saw Dinkins with a fishing pole that morning, D.L. said “I think so.” They were by water D.L. said. D.L. said he saw Dinkins fishing. Later, D.L. said Dinkins called Breasia’s mother and said Breasia was missing. D.L. said Dinkins did not search for Breasia at the time. D.L. said his mother and Dinkins pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot (in separate vehicles) and he got in the car with his mother.

The defense began its questioning this morning.

“You’re angry at your father because he thinks he hurt your sister,” Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese asked. “Yes,” D.L. said.

Frese confirmed that this is the first time D.L. ever talked about going to “some guy’s house” after leaving Andrea Culbertson’s apartment (Dinkins’ girlfriend). D.L. said Dinkins was outside and drinking. He said he and his sister were at the person’s house. Breasia was with D.L. and Dinkins. He and Breasia went into the house and Henry was outside drinking, he said in response to questions from the defense.

Under questioning from Frese, D.L. says Dinking has a spray bottle to clean the knife and wiped the knife in the RV. D.L. says there was blood on the knife.

“You’re making me mad and upset,” D.L. told Frese. D.L. said he saw his dad shoot Breasia and that the gun was silver.

“Isn’t it true you came up with this story after you heard someone else talk about it,” asked Frese. “No,” said D.L. He said he told her mother where Briasia was. “And your mom did not go look for her,” Frese asked. “She did go look for her,” said D.L.

Aishia Lankford has now taken the stand. She testified under questioning from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and identified Dinkins in the courtroom. Lankford talked about Breasia. “She was very loving.” and said her daughter looked up to Dinkins. Lankford said she met Andrea Culberson at a grocery store and Dinkins introduced them. “She seemed like a nice person.”

Aishia Lankford

Lankford testified that Dinkins would take D.L. on the 9th while she worked an 11-4 shift at the Checkers on East Locust Street. She had been scheduled to work 11-4 that day, but stayed an extra hour because other staff hadn’t yet arrived. She doesn’t know what either child was wearing when Dinkins picked them up.

Lankford delivered a bag of clothes for the children to the apartment. “(Breasia) was learning how to be an AT&T agent and she was really excited about it.” Breasia was excited because Lankford had brought her dog. Neither child had a cell phone, according to Lankford’s testimony.

Lankford said she had to pull over because the rain was coming down so hard she couldn’t see, so she played with the dog and listened to music while she waited for the rain to stop. She drove back to her mother’s house and went to sleep. She was scheduled to work 11-8 on July 10.

Lankford reviewed texts and phone calls on her phone log while she was questioned by Cunningham. One message says “I love you Bree and (D.L.)” On July 10, Lankford’s supervisor called and asked her to come in and help open the restaurant. Lankford said Dinkins texted her at 8:08 a.m. and said “call me.” When Lankford called, Dinkins said “I just woke up and she’s (Breasia) gone.” Lankford called 911 to report her daughter missing. “I was crying, I couldn’t work,” she said.

