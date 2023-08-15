The trial of Henry Dinkins, the man accused of the murder of 10 year old Breasia Terrell continues for a fourth day.

The first witness called today was Amanda Kenney, a nurse practitioner, who collected samples from Henry Dinkins at Genesis West in Davenport. Kennedy was only on the stand for a few minutes.

Aishia Lankford’s mother, Donita Gardner, took the stand and testified about Dinkins picking up Breasia and D.L. on July 9, 2020. Gardner talked about the day Breasia went missing and said that Aishia Lankford called her to say that Breasia was missing. Lankford sounded “like she wanted to cry,” said Gardner. Gardner babysat for Lankford’s children while Lankford was at work.

Jim Peters, a paramedic for about 30 years, testified next. He cofounded Samaritan Detection Dogs. During questioning from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, Peters described training detection dogs and how human bodies decompose.

In his testimony, Peters discussed a diagram showing where dogs searched at Credit Island in Davenport on July 11. He said Rocky the dog alerted and Peters deployed JoJo, another dog, who alerted in about the same area. Peters also took dogs to an area on Schmidt Road in Davenport, with multiple vehicles. Officers told him a particular RV had been parked there, but wasn’t there on July 11. Rocky alerted at a trailer. JoJo moved toward the trailer and also alerted.

Peters said the trailer is older, predominantly white, with a horizontal stripe. The dogs alerted sand the smaller dog tried to crawl under the trailer. Near the maroon Chevy Impala and an RV the dogs both alerted, according to Peters’ testimony. He said the alerts indicate there was human decomposition or blood in those areas.

When questioned by the defense, Peters testified that the trailer does not belong to Dinkins, but was in the same area as the RV. He said wind can carry molecules. He said they’re unable to tell whose remains are found or how long they have been there. Peters doesn’t know about the ownership history of the vehicles.

