Day five of the trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the murder of Breasia Terrell, is underway in Scott County Court in Davenport.

Cameron Smith

FBI Special Agent Cameron Smith was the first to testify. He became involved in the case when Breasia was reported missing on July 10, 2020. Under questioning from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, he said he was the case agent or point of contact. He brought in the ERT team to search vehicles. Based on the available information at the time, they searched on HIghway 30 and the Credit Island area, he testified.

Smith told the court about items collected from various locations, including swabs and a rag from the RV and debris, fiber and hairs in the RV. A machete was found on top of the microwave. Fibers, hair and a t-shirt were found in the Camaro. Soil samples were taken at Credit Island and Highway 30, he said.

Chad Frese, the defense attorney, questioned Smith. “There was no DNA from Breasia Terrell found in that Impala?” Frese asked Smith.

(Henry Dinkins and Chad Frese)

“Correct”. Smith replied.

Frese then asked whether Smith had interviewed any witnesses who saw Breasia inside the Impala.

“No,” Smith said.

Under further questioning from Frese, Smith testified that a woman had reported hearing that someone buried the body of a little girl on Credit Island. He also testified that no DNA from Breasia was found on Dinkins.

The next witness to take the stand was Craig Burkle, an officer with the Davenport Police Department. He had been dispatched to the apartment, where he spoke to Aishia Lankford ,Breasia’s mother and Dinkins. Dinkins told Burkle that Breasia was missing when he woke up, Burkle testified. Dinkins and Lankford got into an argument and Lankford said, “you lost my child” to Dinkins, according to Burkle’s testimony.

(Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham watches Davenport Police Officer Craig Burkle draw a diagram of the apartment.)

Burkle told the court that sometimes a child is hiding in the house or has run away when the child is reported missing. Dinkins said he already looked and Breasia wasn’t there. Burkle looked again.

Burkle said he asked Dinkins for his address and Dinkins didn’t know, saying it was “somewhere down by Ralston Purina.” Burkle said he checked closets and under the bed. “I was only in there for about five minutes.” Burkle testified that when he came out of the apartment, he didn’t see Dinkins anywhere. He called Dinkins but Dinkins did not pick up any of the six times Burkle called. Dinkins did call Burkle at 12:04 p.m. Burkle called his supervisor. “Something just wasn’t sitting right with me.” According to Burke’s testimony, more officers arrived and they because using a drone.

In the video from Burkle’s body-cam, Dinkins and Lankford began arguing with their voices raised. “You guys gotta come together right now,” Burkle says in the video. “This isn’t the time to fight about it.” In the body-cam video, Andrea Culberson, Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, lets Burkle into the apartment.

Under questioning from Cunnigham, Burkle said Dinkins was wearing shiny gold shoes. When questioned by Frese, Burkle said Dinkins’ shirt was not stained.

(Retired Davenport Police Officer Jason Pojar testified about finding the maroon Chevy Impala)

Retired Davenport Police Officer Jason Pojar was next on the stand. According to his testimony, there was a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) that morning for a 2007 maroon Chevy Impala. He found it parked on the street in the 400 block of Main Street in Davenport. It was parked near the Davenport Police Department. Fred’s Towing responded to the scene. Pojar maintained the chain of custody for the car.

Davenport Police Detective Elizabeth Tharp took the stand.

(Davenport Police Detective Elizabeth Tharp)

Tharp testified that she was pregnant at the time of the disappearance and that her sense of smell was heightened. She was present when the trunk of the Impala was opened and she smelled Clorox, she said.

