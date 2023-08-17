The sixth day of the trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the murder of Breasis Terrell, is underway in Scott County Court in Davenport.

(Matthew Gehant)

Matthew Gehant, asset protection manager for the Walmart supply chain, took the stand. He answered questions about surveillance video posted to him by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham. He testified that surveillance video shows Dinkins purchasing two bottles of bleach.

Monique Brillhart with the FBI Laboratory Latent Print Operations Unit testified next.

(Monique Brillhart)

She said that there were no latent prints on the hatchet, its blade cover or the machetes.

Linda Otterstatter with the FBI’s Trace Evidence Unit was the next to take the stand.

(Linda Otterstetter)

She gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation about hair and fiber analysis.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details as they become available.