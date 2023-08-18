The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the murder of Breasia Terrell in 2020, is entering its seventh day.

Davenport Police Corporal Evan Obert was the first person to take the witness stand on Friday. He was the lead detective in the investigation into Breasia’s disappearance. Obert told Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham that a search warrant involving the Chevy Impala had been issued, allowing law enforcement to search the undercarriage and exterior.

(Davenport Police Corporal Evan Obert)

Dinkins, 51, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Breasia Terrell, 10, who was reported missing on July 10, 2020. He and his family maintain his innocence.

This is the seventh day of the bench trial with Judge Henry Latham presiding. In a jury trial, the jurors make the decision on guilt or innocence. In a bench trial, the judge makes that decision.

Obert told the court that because Breasia was visiting an apartment complex, “the likelihood of her running off is slightly diminished.”

Obert testified that Aishia Lankford reported Breasia missing. Dinkins arrived at the police station at 12:01 p.m. the day Breasia was missing. Obert began speaking with Dinkins at about 12:11 p.m., he said in response to Cunningham’s questioning. He told the court that he tried to establish a timeline while he spoke with Dinkins. He wanted to establish the exact time Dinkins noticed Breasia was missing from the apartment. Obert said he noticed Dinkins was breathing heavily.

Cunningham presented a video of Obert’s interview with Dinkins to the court.

(A still shot from the video of Obert’s interview with Dinkins)

“This is crazy, man” Dinkins said in the video. “I raised Breasia. They wanted to spend time with me.” He said he and the children went to his cousin’s house before they went to the apartment.

“When I left, everybody was still situated,” Dinkins said in the video. “It’s kind of odd. I never knew Bree to leave. It was just odd. I went looking around. When I came back, Andrea (Dinkins’ girlfriend) was up.”

He texted Aishia Lankford. “She was at work. She was like ‘stop playing me.’ Me and her met up at Burger King. Aishia was really upset,” Dinkins said.

“It made me feel so…bad,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say to her. I was lost for words.”

Aishia kept saying “you’re responsible, you’re responsible,” Dinkins told Obert in the interview.

Dinkins said in the video he left the apartment at one point to go to his cousin’s. No one answered. He said he then went to a Kwik Shop to buy cigarettes.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have updates as they become available.